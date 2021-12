As you await New Amsterdam season 4 episode 11 airing on NBC in the new year, why not take a look at what lies ahead?. Above, you can see a first-look image at “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” an episode that, at first, could feel entirely fun and celebratory. Max and Helen are making some of their dreams come true! The two are off in London, where they are actively preparing for the next phase of their lives. They paint their new place, take in the sights, and Helen settles in to her new position.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO