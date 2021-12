I’ll be honest, I was planning on writing up a “year in review” kind of piece, as I’ve done pretty much every year for the last decade, but the reality is that too much happened this year, and I already write long, so I’m going to break it up this time. First, let’s look at the new hotness in 2021 — funds that launched into the teeth of Meme stock insanity, NFT mania, the race for vaccines, and the rise of post-capitalist “Squid Game” internet culture.

