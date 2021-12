Following today’s finale, is The Shrink Next Door season 2 ever going to happen over at Apple TV+? Or, have we reached the end of the road?. The first order of business that we should get to here is sharing the bad news: There are no plans at present for more of the series, which stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Regardless of what happens in the finale (we don’t want to give anything away here for those who haven’t seen it yet), this was billed from the start as a limited series. With that in mind, it was clearly designed to have a defined beginning, middle, and end.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO