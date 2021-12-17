Jefferson Home Destroyed By Tree

Hawthorne NJ, Hawthorne Fire Department requested help from several neighboring Passaic County and Bergen County fire departments to extinguish a house fire in the 0-100 block of Washington Avenue, Hawthorne, on Wednesday morning, 12/15. Hawthorne Police and Hawthorne EMS personnel & vehicles also responded to the incident. All occupants of the home, and their pet, were safely evacuated from the structure. The fire, which was reported via two-way radio by a passing fire department official, reportedly started in the home’s kitchen.
