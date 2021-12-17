Jefferson Home Destroyed By Tree

At 1:38 a.m. Tuesday, the Portageville Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of East Ninth Street for a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story wood frame home with a metal roof fully involved. A second alarm was activated for mutual aid from Marston. A master stream was used from Engine 1 to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent structures. After the fire was brought under control around 2:17 a.m, firefighters began a push inside the home to extinguish hot spots. The incident closed at 4 a.m. The home was considered a total loss. According to Portageville officials, the house was currently unoccupied and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

