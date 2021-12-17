ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Staples ETFs Remain Prime Dividend Destinations

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroader benchmarks slipped on Thursday, with growth and technology stocks leading the way lower. Scenarios like that often prompt investors to lower volatility and embrace dividend stocks. At the sector level, that’s easily accomplished with consumer staples. While tech was getting pounded yesterday, the Consumer Staples Select SPDR Fund...

www.etftrends.com

Investors can use high-dividend ETFs to beat inflation. Low interest rates mean investors must find other routes to good returns. Interest rates are still far below pre-pandemic levels, leaving investors searching beyond bonds for other sources of steady income. With the Federal Reserve reiterating its federal funds rate target of 0% to 0.25% at its most-recent December meeting, interest rates will likely stay low for some time. Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell changed his tone on inflation at the start of December, saying, "it's probably a good time to retire that word (transitory)." With U.S. inflation increasing to 6.8% over the previous year in November – the highest rate since 1982 – many investors wonder what they can do to protect their income-producing holdings. It's no secret that inflation eats into your earnings. Fortunately, there are a number of high-dividend exchange-traded funds out there that investors can use to continue building their wealth even in today's high-inflation environment. Here are six of the best high-dividend ETFs on the market.
