First and Third Party PlayStation Studios Wish You Happy Holidays with These Greetings Cards

By Stephen Tailby
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what has become a festive tradition, Sony has today posted a whole host of lovely greetings cards over on PlayStation Blog, celebrating the holiday season. Numerous developers and publishers have created...

