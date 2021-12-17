First and Third Party PlayStation Studios Wish You Happy Holidays with These Greetings Cards

PlayStation 5 has been here for a year, but if you were lucky enough to find PS5 stock and got a spangly new console for Christmas, you may be feeling a little overwhelmed right now. Obviously, you’ve been waiting patiently for the new-gen platform, but with so much on offer out of the box, you may be wondering where to start. Firstly, we recommend you check out our PS5 review and our PS5 guide for much more about the format and its features. Secondly, be sure to update your system software in Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings > Update System Software. Then, once you’re done, here’s our tips to getting started with Sony’s new system, with 10 things you should do first.

