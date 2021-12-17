ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
 7 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (7-4, 0-0 Conference-USA) on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders:

WKULouisville

Points

Jairus Hamilton (16.8)

Malik Williams (10.9)

Rebounds

Jamarion Sharp (7.8)

Malik Williams (9.7)

Assists

Dayvion McKnight (6.2)

Jarrod West (3.8)

Steals

Dayvion McKnight (2.3)

Malik Williams (1.8)

Blocks

Jamarion Sharp (4.9)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

WKULouisville

Points Per Game

78.3

70.7

Field Goal %

48.1%

41.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.7/61.8

25.7/61.5

Three Point %

32.1%

29.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.4/22.9

7.7/25.9

Free Throw %

68.5%

70.7%

- Rebounding:

WKULouisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.5

42.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.3

12.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.2

30.3

Rebound Margin

+0.8

+6.2

- Defense:

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, TE Marshon Ford Preview Air Force

WKULouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.1

64.3

Opp. FG%

37.8%

37.8%

Opp. 3PT%

30.7%

28.6%

Steals Per Game

9.5

7.8

Blocks Per Game

6.8

2.8

- Ball Handling:

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 55.1 percent chance to win against Southeastern Louisiana.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 58 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 70-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Southern Louisiana is the third-lowest ranked opponent Louisville will face for the rest of the season (Boston College, Pitt).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 67, Western Kentucky 66.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

LouisvilleReport

Louisville President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi Leaves for Penn State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Not only is the University of Louisville on the precipice of losing their athletic director, they have officially lost their president as well. Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, who has been with Louisville as the university’s president since April of 2018, has been named the next president at Penn State University, the PSU Board of Trustees announced Thursday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Transfer WR Jordan Watkins Commits to Ole Miss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jordan Watkins has officially found his new home, as the former Louisville wide receiver announced Tuesday that he has committed to Ole Miss. Watkins announced his intention to transfer from the Cardinals just three days after their season-ending loss to Kentucky, and would not play in their upcoming bowl game. He is one of five players to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, and seventh overall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

