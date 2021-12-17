Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (7-4, 0-0 Conference-USA) on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:
- Rankings:
- Team Leaders:
WKULouisville
Points
Jairus Hamilton (16.8)
Malik Williams (10.9)
Rebounds
Jamarion Sharp (7.8)
Malik Williams (9.7)
Assists
Dayvion McKnight (6.2)
Jarrod West (3.8)
Steals
Dayvion McKnight (2.3)
Malik Williams (1.8)
Blocks
Jamarion Sharp (4.9)
Malik Williams (0.7)
- Scoring:
WKULouisville
Points Per Game
78.3
70.7
Field Goal %
48.1%
41.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.7/61.8
25.7/61.5
Three Point %
32.1%
29.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.4/22.9
7.7/25.9
Free Throw %
68.5%
70.7%
- Rebounding:
WKULouisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.5
42.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.3
12.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
29.2
30.3
Rebound Margin
+0.8
+6.2
- Defense:
WKULouisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.1
64.3
Opp. FG%
37.8%
37.8%
Opp. 3PT%
30.7%
28.6%
Steals Per Game
9.5
7.8
Blocks Per Game
6.8
2.8
- Ball Handling:
ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 55.1 percent chance to win.
KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 58 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 70-68 in favor of Louisville.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 67, Western Kentucky 66.
(Photo of Malik Williams: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)
