Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-3, 1-0 ACC) is set to face Western Kentucky (7-4, 0-0 Conference-USA) on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3:00 p.m. EST. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hilltoppers:

- Rankings:

- Team Leaders:

WKULouisville

Points

Jairus Hamilton (16.8)

Malik Williams (10.9)

Rebounds

Jamarion Sharp (7.8)

Malik Williams (9.7)

Assists

Dayvion McKnight (6.2)

Jarrod West (3.8)

Steals

Dayvion McKnight (2.3)

Malik Williams (1.8)

Blocks

Jamarion Sharp (4.9)

Malik Williams (0.7)

- Scoring:

WKULouisville

Points Per Game

78.3

70.7

Field Goal %

48.1%

41.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.7/61.8

25.7/61.5

Three Point %

32.1%

29.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.4/22.9

7.7/25.9

Free Throw %

68.5%

70.7%

- Rebounding:

WKULouisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.5

42.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.3

12.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

29.2

30.3

Rebound Margin

+0.8

+6.2

- Defense:

Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Western Kentucky

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, TE Marshon Ford Preview Air Force

WKULouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.1

64.3

Opp. FG%

37.8%

37.8%

Opp. 3PT%

30.7%

28.6%

Steals Per Game

9.5

7.8

Blocks Per Game

6.8

2.8

- Ball Handling:

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 55.1 percent chance to win against Southeastern Louisiana.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 58 percent chance to take down the Hilltoppers, with a projected final score of 70-68 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Southern Louisiana is the third-lowest ranked opponent Louisville will face for the rest of the season (Boston College, Pitt).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 67, Western Kentucky 66.

(Photo of Malik Williams: Cindy Rice Shelton - Louisville Report)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter