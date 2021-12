Kia has seemingly always gotten a bum rap when it comes to the build quality and reliability of its vehicles. If you remember some of the Kia vehicles from the 90s and early 2000s – like the Sephia, Rondo, and the Spectra – then you’ll remember why. If not, then just know that some of the cars in Kia’s not-too-distant history weren’t really that good. However, the brand has made massive changes in the past decade, but does that mean that Kia now builds reliable cars?

BUYING CARS ・ 18 DAYS AGO