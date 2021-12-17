GRID Legends May Be Your Best Bet for Arcade Racing on PS5, PS4 Next Year

I’m not much of a fighting game fan (at least when compared to other writers for this site) and yet, somehow, my Xbox Series S is starting to fill up with them. There were so many from the last generation of consoles I missed that I keep scooping them up every time there’s a sale. Case in point: Persona 4 Arena, which I picked up for about $5 just a few weeks after getting my Series S. And wouldn’t you know it, it’s probably the most played of the six or seven fighting games I’ve bought over the last year. It’s so good, I’m considering double-dipping with Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on Switch, PlayStation 4, or Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO