Gardening

How to Care for Strawberry Plants in Winter

By Nadia Hassani
thespruce.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrawberries, unlike other small fruit such as blueberries, are herbaceous plants without any woody parts, and that makes them less resistant to cold temperatures. If you want to grow strawberries in USDA zone 5 or below, you need to protect the plants during the winter, otherwise they might die or suffer...

www.thespruce.com

Comments / 1

Insider

How to grow and care for a poinsettia plant

Poinsettias are known as Christmas flowers for their red and green foliage. What look like bright red flower petals are actually modified leaves called bracts. Because poinsettias are native to Mexico, they prefer bright indirect light and slight humidity. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. As...
GARDENING
Real Simple

9 Plants You Can Grow in Water—No Soil Necessary

It's commonly known that plants need three things to survive: light, water, and a growing medium. The third requirement, the growing medium, is a broad category that can include soil, peat moss, clay pebbles, and even just water. Water propagation is a common practice many people utilize to increase their plant collection. However, growing your plants exclusively in water is possible as long as you fulfill a few simple requirements. If you stick to these easy-to-care-for plants that grow in water, you won't need a complicated hydroponics setup. The best part: if you get tired of growing plants in water, all you have to do is pot them up in soil.
GARDENING
#Cold Winter#Herbaceous Plants#Fruit
gardeningsoul.com

How to Make a Snake Plant to Bloom (Highly Fragrant & Rare)

When I saw my first Snake Plant blossom, it was a beautiful sight. The petals on this plant were so delicate and pretty – something you would never expect from such an unassuming looking bush!. The Sansevieria plant is a popular houseplant for its large, colorful flowers. If you’re looking...
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Grass Widow Is a Charming Late-Winter Native Plant

One of our favorite Washington State native wildflowers, grass widow is a doughty, deer-resistant spring ephemeral that shares the same dauntless spirit of its namesake, David Douglas, the intrepid Scottish botanist. In 1824, Douglas embarked on the first of two challenging and rigorous expeditions in the Pacific Northwest. We are especially awed because this was done without the essential espresso stands, one of the most common naturalized species in the region today.
GARDENING
Mashed

Why There's Going To Be A Strawberry Shortage In 2022

Strawberries may become increasingly hard to find during Christmas and into the new year, especially if you live Down Under, according to a recent report by NZ Herald. This hiccup is being attributed to bad weather conditions that have destroyed many crops in New Zealand's Auckland and Waikato regions. These places experienced an immense amount of rainfall that has led to unexpected problems as growers are estimating that they've lost "more than half" of their crops, an especially frustrating experience considering that this is a popular time of the year for the fruit (via News Hub).
AGRICULTURE
perrysburg.com

How to care for birds that visit your yard this winter

The pristine, white backdrop of a snowy winter day can be a wonder to behold. While fresh snow on the ground can make for aweinspiring landscapes, the absence of greenery amid the starkness of winter poses challenges for animals that do not ride out winter in a state of hibernation. Red-winged crossbills, snow buntings, bohemian waxwings, evening grosbeaks and cardinals are some of the bird…
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

How to Protect Plants from Frost

Whether a plant can handle frost depends on its native range. Frost won’t harm plants that grow naturally in a cool northern climate whereas it kills tropical plants. If you garden in a climate where the temperatures drop below 32 degrees F, for anything that you plant in garden soil, it is best to select plants adapted to your local climate. That does not mean that you shouldn’t abstain from growing warm-climate or tropical plants, but they require considerably more vigilance and effort. You need to keep an eye on the weather and protect them from frost if necessary.
GARDENING
High Plains Journal

How to care for the festive poinsettia plant during and after the holiday season

The vibrant red, green and white foliage and flowers of the poinsettia plant make it a favorite gift and decoration during the holiday season and beyond. The festive plant also has a special connection to Arkansas history: the state’s Poinsett County and the poinsettia plant both derive their names from Joel Roberts Poinsett, a U.S. Congressman and botanist from South Carolina. Poinsett first brought clippings of the poinsettia plant to the United States from its native Mexico in the early 1800s.
AGRICULTURE
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

How To Improve Garden Soil in Winter

Many gorgeous, low-maintenance gardens flourishing in spring owe plenty to the soil preparations done the previous winter. Here’s how to improve garden soil in winter. These tips will help you make the most of this less lush yet still important time of year. Grow Cover Crops. Winter cover crops...
GARDENING
Wright County Journal Press

Winter houseplant care

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. African violets (Saintpaulia ionanatha) grow from shady, mossy rock crevices. By now, our outdoor gardens are under a blanket of snow, so we turn our attention to our indoor gardens and caring for such plants as holiday cacti, cyclamen, poinsettia, orchids, succulents, cacti, foliage plants, etc. Based on questions we receive on our weekly WCCO Smart Gardens radio show, people over care for their houseplants - over water, over fertilize - or under care for their plants essentially ignoring them until they are dusty, dry and drab looking. So how does the houseplant owner balance good care with not overdoing it? Extension has good information on some of our favorite indoor plants, but here are a few tips to help.
GARDENING
greenabilitymagazine.com

Keep your plants growing inside this winter

As we enter the shortest days of the year and officially start the winter season, many of us are looking for a little extra life and light to warm up our spaces. Here are some simple ideas to keep holiday plants alive and to start anew. Indoor grow lights can...
GARDENING
Brush News Tribune

Popular holiday plant gifts, and how to care for them

If you happen to be gifted a beautiful amaryllis, poinsettia or paperwhites, do you know how to care for them? Where to properly place them in your home? Here is some helpful advice for you:. Amaryllis are gaining in popularity even over poinsettias. When your amaryllis arrives in bloom place...
GARDENING
clemson.edu

Should I Water My Plants in the Winter?

It should go without saying that water is vital for plant survival. Plants use water for photosynthesis, transporting water-soluble nutrients, and maintaining turgidity. Turgidity is the water pressure against the inside of a plant’s cell walls that keep plants upright and supple. When a plant lacks water, decreased turgor pressure causes the plant to wilt. During the spring, summer, and fall, wilted leaves indicate a plant lacks water, and experienced gardeners know supplemental water is necessary to ‘perk it up.’ But during the winter, when many plants lose their leaves or wilting leaves are harder to recognize, how do gardeners know when to water?
GARDENING
northwestgeorgianews.com

Variety of Christmas plants need specialized care

The following gives recommendations about how to care for and store Christmas plants. This old-time favorite gets its name from dependable holiday flowering. Actually, three related species look like Christmas cacti. The three types bloom faithfully at different times of the year: Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. They’ve been extensively hybridized to produce a wide range of flower colors: magenta, white, pink, salmon, and orange.
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Plants that Peak in Winter in the Midwest

Richie Steffen, executive director of the Elisabeth C. Miller Garden in Seattle and a leading expert on plants, discusses the often-undervalued appeal of winter gardens:. “What many see as a dark and inhospitable season of dull dormancy, however, I view as a chillier continuation of my gardening season. There are many reliable plants that will tolerate, even look their best, during the frosty days of winter. While winter gardens may run short of blooms, especially in cold climates, there is a wonderful selection of evergreen foliage, interesting bark, and richly colored twigs that can make anyone’s winter brighter.”
GARDENING
Smithsonian

The Smithsonian cares for thousands of poinsettias—meet some of our favorites

Too many poinsettias? No such thing. Smithsonian Gardens regularly grows more than 20 different varieties of poinsettias at their greenhouses—this can include close to 4,500 total cuttings across 2,000 pots. Take a virtual tour of poinsettias at one of the greenhouses. Poinsettias are woody plants that grow as small...
GARDENING

