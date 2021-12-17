How to Care for Strawberry Plants in Winter

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. African violets (Saintpaulia ionanatha) grow from shady, mossy rock crevices. By now, our outdoor gardens are under a blanket of snow, so we turn our attention to our indoor gardens and caring for such plants as holiday cacti, cyclamen, poinsettia, orchids, succulents, cacti, foliage plants, etc. Based on questions we receive on our weekly WCCO Smart Gardens radio show, people over care for their houseplants - over water, over fertilize - or under care for their plants essentially ignoring them until they are dusty, dry and drab looking. So how does the houseplant owner balance good care with not overdoing it? Extension has good information on some of our favorite indoor plants, but here are a few tips to help.

