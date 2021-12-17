Schools on high alert after vague, non-credible Tiktok threat goes viral

A recent anonymous TikTok “challenge” and other viral social media posts threatening violence Friday “for every school in the USA, even elementary,” have been pegged as bogus by authorities across Massachusetts and the country, but school districts and police still say they’re on alert or bolstering security.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools in Vermont and in New York’s North Country are warning parents following a nationwide trend threatening violence. Law enforcement and school districts said Thursday the threats were posted on both TikTok and Snapchat. “We’d rather take it into our own hands, you know, I...
Add Pierre’s TF Riggs High School to the list of schools taking extra precautions today (Dec. 17, 2021) because of a TikTok video threatening violence at schools. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says local law enforcement is investigating. He says so far, no credible information showing there’s an actual threat to any of the school district’s buildings has been discovered.
WASHINGTON (TND) — A series of posts on social media threatening schools in a variety of states put parents, students and school districts on alert Thursday. A vague and anonymous TikTok post alleges there are planned school shootings that will take place Fri. Dec. 17. The warnings came after...
District 186 officials say there is no credible threat, but they are nonetheless warning parents about a new social media trend that’s going viral nationally, suggesting schools could be targeted for danger on Friday. The district says the message did not originate locally but is being repeatedly shared through...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be an extra police presence at schools nationwide, and here locally, in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country Friday. Officials assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible. The Sinton Police Department said...
The Peninsula School District is “closely monitoring the situation” following a much-shared TikTok post threatening violence in schools, but does not believe the threat to be credible, the district told parents late Thursday. “We have become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week...
How are Traverse City schools and law enforcement agencies handling the flood of copycat threats that hit Michigan school districts in the wake of last month’s the shooting at Oxford High School? That shooting, which occurred November 30 in Oakland County, left four students dead and seven injured. Since then, schools have fielded hundreds of threats of school violence. The trend has raised questions about how schools and law enforcement should punish threats even when they are deemed “non-credible.”
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools says that there is no “local, credible threat” to the district despite a potential TikTok challenge encouraging violent threats against schools. HCS released a statement Thursday afternoon to parents, saying officials are aware of the challenge. MORE COVERAGE | School...
CRANBERRY TWP — A 14-year-old Seneca Valley student was arrested after a disturbing social media account threatened violence at school last week, putting students and parents on alert. In a web post Wednesday, the Seneca Valley School District alerted parents, students and the community that the student allegedly behind...
The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
Threats of violence in schools is the latest viral trend on the social media platform, TikTok. Several area districts either closed schools or put them in lockout as a safety precaution on Friday. Many of those threats are being made on TikTok. However, a threat directed at Oneida Middle School...
