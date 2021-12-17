ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford F-150 Lightning Usable Battery Capacity Revealed

By Mark Kane
insideevs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has revealed new, interesting details about the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup during a livestream (on December 16). According to the recap and screenshots on the f150gen14.com forum, the usable battery capacity of the F-150 Lightning will be:. Standard Range Battery: 98 kWh. Extended Range Battery: 131...

insideevs.com

Comments / 55

camin 69
5d ago

how about pulling a trailer in freezing temperatures uphill 🤣🤣🤣 I wander how many faults on the dash u will see also powering the heater at the same time

Reply(5)
24
Kelly Plandel
5d ago

Why does.anybody that uses a truck want one of these? This low range is when the batteries are new. Anybody w battery power tools,which I love,knows the batteries have less and less run time as you continually recharge them. How much to replace those batteries?

Reply(4)
9
Bob Fortini
5d ago

Gee isn't that special. Now put some weight in the bed of the truck or maybe tow a trailer then tell me the range. One more thing after I've run the battery down after 250 miles loaded as described above. How long do I have wait for it to be recharged and what's the cost to recharge ? Just a consumers question

Reply(14)
9
CarBuzz.com

Ford F-Series Is Destroying Ram And Chevy For 45th Consecutive Year

Although several automakers experienced a decline in sales in November relative to the same month a year ago, it hasn't been bad news for everyone. Kia already surpassed its previous record for the highest sales in America in a single year. For Ford, there's also a lot to be upbeat about. The Blue Oval was the only major US automaker to see a year-on-year sales jump in November. Unsurprisingly, this achievement was bolstered by the consistently strong sales of the brand's F-Series trucks. Ford says that the F-Series is now strongly positioned to emerge as the best-selling truck lineup for what would be the 45th consecutive year, a remarkable streak.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric Pickup Truck Ready To Embarrass Tesla's Cybertruck

The first wave of electric trucks is about to hit the US car market, and while major competitors such as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford's F-150 Lighting, and the highly anticipated Hummer EV Pickup, are set to sell in large quantities, smaller players like Rivian with its R1T Truck are also looking for a piece of the EV pie. And now another newcomer is planning on joining the race. EV startup EdisonFuture recently showcased its EF1-T pickup and EF1-V commercial van at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and made quite the impression with its sleek designs and impressive performance. The startup, which forms part of Chinese renewable energy company SPI, has some big plans for the future and hopes to start deliveries in 2025.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
insideevs.com

See How A 2015 Tesla Model S 70D Holds Up After 424,000 Miles

One of the main concerns potential first-time EV owners have, besides the driving range and charging infrastructure, is reliability. After more than a century of internal combustion engine domination, it’s understandable that some people are reluctant to go all-electric, fearing that the new technology may be unproven. It’s a...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch This 2013 Tesla Model S Explode With Elon Musk Doll Inside

This story comes to us from Finland, where a 2013 Tesla Model S owner - Tuomas Katainen - has decided to blow up his car spectacularly. But the idea is not to entertain us, but it appears to be a bold expression of disappointment. According to the video (English subtitles...
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Lingenfelter built an electric El Camino with GM's Connect & Cruise crate motor

Lingenfelter Performance Engineering unveiled an electric Chevrolet El Camino conversion powered by General Motors' new EV crate motor at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show in Indianapolis last week. Dubbed "eLcamino," the restomodded car/truck hybrid uses a version of the Cruise & Connect powertrain GM has discussed bringing to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Digital Trends

Ford halts reservations for its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup

Ford has stopped taking reservations for its first electric F-150 pickup after hitting its cap of 200,000. Each customer has paid a $100 deposit for the F-150 Lightning, which starts at $40,000, and Ford will now work to convert the reservations to orders. Ford is aiming to begin building and...
CARS
insideevs.com

Polestar 2 Vs Tesla Model 3: Devastating Efficiency Difference

The recently released EPA range of the entry-level Polestar 2 Single Motor version is an impressive 270 miles (434 km). It's basically on par with the entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD with the same wheel size - 267 miles (430 km). EPA numbers for the Tesla Model 3 RWD are...
CARS
Reuters

Ford caps F-150 Lightning orders at 200,000 - CEO Farley

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor has stopped taking reservations for the upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Chief Executive Jim Farley told CNBC host Jim Cramer on Thursday. Farley said F-150 Lightning orders were capped at 200,000: "We had to stop taking reservations because we had so many." He said...
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Electric trucks: Ford stops taking F-150 Lightning reservations, GM shoots for early 2023 for all-electric Silverado

Ford Motor Company (F -1.0%) is no longer taking reservations for the new F-150 Lightning pickup truck, according to Automotive News. The automaker expects to have capacity to make more than 88K electric F-150s by January of 2023. Earlier this week, Ford confirmed it has taken in 200K reservations with a $100 refundable deposit for the Lightning electric pickup truck.
CARS
CNET

Every EV and its range for late 2021

If you've been thinking about putting an electric car or truck in your driveway, there's likely a defining factor: driving range. That is, how far an EV will go on a single charge before needing to be plugged in to get more juice. It's a crucial part of ensuring a battery-powered car or truck fits your lifestyle and won't be a burden. Let's face it, EVs aren't for everyone, at least not yet.
CARS

