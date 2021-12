It happens every year. You finally get into a good self-care routine just in time to spoil it all during November and December. Overeating and neglecting exercise during these two months are now just as much of a tradition as the holidays themselves, not to mention the extra stress that tends to creep up this time of year. You hear rumors of people who manage to stick to their routines and keep from falling off the wagon, but it seems more like a myth. Well, here are some tips that people follow to stay on track during this time of year:

YOGA ・ 14 DAYS AGO