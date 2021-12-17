Swords of Legends Online kicks off Shenzhou’s Winter Festival for everyone

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. We are back! Join the AMC NH Chapter 20's & 30's Group for the annual winter kick-off weekend at Joe Dodge lodge the second weekend in December! 4 person bunk room = $512 (with taxes). $61.75 per person per night (There are different rates for only 2 adults and 3 adults if the entire bunk is not filled, please call the lodge for details). To book your reservation please call 603-466-2727 and reference our group "AMC NH Chapter #588496". Booking is a little different this year, the reservation will be booked per room not per person. It will be helpful to coordinate with your prospective roommates for the weekend before calling into make your reservation. Looking to come solo? No problem. Please reach out to me and I can put you in touch with other solo adventurers! Please reach out to Jamie if you have any questions about the trip! Feel free to email, text or call.

