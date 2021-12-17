ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok School-Shooting Threats Aren't Credible, Authorities Say

By Jerry DeMarco
dailyvoice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral schools across the United States closed on Friday while others issued warnings and boosted security following what authorities said were unfounded threats on TikTok of a school shooting. The anonymous TikTok "challenges" -- which apparently originated in Arizona and didn't specify any school or area -- frightened parents...

dailyvoice.com

News Channel Nebraska

Police: Missouri man cited Rittenhouse in school threat

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly threatened on social media to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse. Mitchell Lovelace, 27, of Festus, was charged with making a terrorist threat after police were notified Saturday about the posting on social media. He was being held without bond in the Jefferson County jail.
Business Insider

The White House said it's 'closely monitoring' reports of school shooting threats, but Biden's Homeland Security department hasn't found any 'credible' threats

The White House said Friday that it was monitoring concerns over alleged school shooting threats. Districts and schools in over 10 states released statements warning about purported online threats. The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that it was aware of no credible threats. The Biden administration said on Friday...
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
dailyvoice.com

Suspect In 20-Plus Armed Robberies Apprehended In New Britain

A 24-year-old man wanted in Connecticut for a string of armed robberies and car jackings has been apprehended. On Friday, Dec. 17, the State Police Bureau of Special Investigations initiated an operation to locate and apprehend Christian Velez, who had been wanted by several agencies including the FBI. Velez is...
dailyvoice.com

COVID-19: School District In Westchester Goes Remote Due To Increase In Cases

Another school district in the Hudson Valley is going remote amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant. In Westchester, Mount Vernon Schools Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton announced that the district will be transitioning to its distance learning model on Wednesday, Dec. 22, through at least the middle of January.
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco Mayor Orders Police Surge to Fight ‘Bullshit That Has Destroyed Our City’

San Francisco’s mayor announced with a palpable sense of frustration Wednesday that she would direct a surge of police into one of the city’s most notorious neighborhoods. London Breed said, “It’s time the reign of criminals who are destroying our city come to an end. And it comes to an end when we take the steps to more aggressive with law enforcement: more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bulls--t that has destroyed our city.” The Tenderloin district, where Breed has ordered more police, has long been plagued by open drug dealing and use, violence, property crime, and street encampments. In just the past week, police there seized more than 600 grams of the lethal opioid fentanyl, according to statistics released by the department. In nearby Union Square, gangs of robbers ransacked Louis Vuitton, Yves St. Laurent, and other luxury stores in November, crimes documented in shocking video.
wbap.com

Mansfield ISD Student Charged in Classroom Shooting Case is Back in Jail

Arlington, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – The Mansfield ISD student charged in the October shooting at Timberview High School that injured 3 people is back behind bars. 18-year old Timothy Simpkins reportedly violated the terms of his bond. While awaiting trial Simpkins was ordered to refrain from using drugs or alcohol,...
