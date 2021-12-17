ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A Week Unemployed On The Pacific Crest Trail

By Refinery29
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a Pacific Crest Trail hiker who is currently unemployed and spends some...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlemet.com

Winter Weekend Travel Ideas in the Pacific Northwest

The 114-year-old Captain Whidbey Inn enters its newest era as a cozy destination; the hotel’s wood-beam construction has kept it as hardy as an old deckhand for a century. The lodge itself had settled into the damp Whidbey Island soil outside Coupeville like a happy toad, its ceilings so low that the interior feels more like a ship at sea. A trio of young hoteliers purchased the inn in 2018, using Seattle designs from Filson (fishnet light fixtures!) and Glasswing to enliven the aged cabins. The dining room makes for a worthy day trip, even if an overnight isn't in the books.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Post

Extreme cold targets western Canada, Pacific Northwest into next week

First, it was fires fueled by a heat wave, then came the fall floods, and now it’s a deep freeze. A blast of extremely cold air with anomalous readings up to 40 degrees below normal will surge into the Pacific Northwest next week, bringing frigid conditions and a chance of snow for Portland, Ore., and Seattle.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Pineapple Express Buries Colorado Mountains

DENVER(CBS)- Our current weather pattern is bringing in a one, two punch for heavy mountain snow into Colorado. The big player is an “Atmospheric River” of moisture caught in the jet stream rolling under a large Pacific trough of low pressure. This flow is rolling right over Hawaii straight into California. When this happens it is also sometimes referred to as the “Pineapple Express”! This can bring tons of moisture into our state. That alone would be enough for heavy snow. But, this river is also, teaming up with an Alaskan storm that has been dropping south along the west coast. Hence,...
DENVER, CO
thatoregonlife.com

Explore The McKenzie River Trail: Hiking, Biking, Camping & More

Over the years of doing That Oregon Life, I am commonly asked which, if any are my favorite hiking trails in our great state. Growing up in Thurston, a neighborhood in the eastern part of Springfield, Oregon, I spent quite a bit of time, especially in the summer exploring everywhere there is to see up Highway 126, also known as the McKenzie Highway. So to no surprise, while it may be hard to pick my number one favorite place to hike in Oregon (how could you just pick one, right?), the McKenzie River Trail is easily one of my most favorite places to get away from society and offers a little something for everyone, no matter what your skill level.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
WAFB.com

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others. Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle. The identity...
WASHINGTON STATE
OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Crest Trail#Caffeine#Hiking Trails#Money Diaries#Pslf
Outsider.com

Two Earthquakes Hit Kentucky Only Hours Apart

Our relationship with Mother Nature has been unstable lately following an onslaught of natural disasters that plagued the United States the last few weeks. Kentucky previously endured devastation from the massive storm which struck the Midwest earlier this month. And now, the state detected two earthquakes within hours of each other early Thursday morning.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Minnesota

Dole, Fresh Express Recall Salad Mixes Sold Across U.S., Including Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Produce distributors Dole and Fresh Express are separately recalling several brands of bag salads due to possible listeria contamination. Dole is recalling “all Dole-branded and private label packaged salads” sold in 21 states that were processed at a facility in North Carolina and one in Arizona due to possible contamination. The facilities are temporarily shutting down for deep cleaning. The products involved have either the letter “N” or “Y” on the package’s upper right-hand corner, and have “Best if Used By” dates between Nov. 30, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022. Anyone with these salads is urged to throw...
MINNESOTA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Worst Places To Live In Louisiana

Louisiana is full of beautiful bayous and amazing people, but on the flip side, there are also tons of cities that nobody wants to live in. I recently found a video on YouTube of a guy listing the worst places to live in the Bayou State. He said that his list is based on crime, unemployment, average wages, schools, and weather. It has close to a million views.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Outdoor Activities In Manchester, Vermont During Winter

Manchester is a village in southern Vermont and one of the most charming towns, easily drivable from New York and Boston. The sidewalks are marble because, in the 1800s, the local quarry had great stone stores. The sidewalks are still in place today. The history is palpable as you stroll through the streets where the Marsh Tavern once stood. It’s now the gorgeous Equinox Golf Resort & Spa. Still, it was the site where American Revolutionaries known as the Green Mountain Boys plotted to fight against the British. As you survey the landscape, you’ll see Mt. Equinox rising 3,800 feet behind the resort, the tallest peak in the Taconic Range. The Equinox Preservation Trust protects the land and Mt. Equinox. It’s a beautiful place to enjoy the outdoors in any season. Activities like hiking, mountain biking, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing are open to the public in winter.
VERMONT STATE
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Storm Arrives In The Mountains, All Ski Areas Get Powder For Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – A large storm moving from California to Colorado on Thursday will bring deep powder to the Colorado high country through Christmas weekend. Denver will get nothing more than a possible rain shower Friday. The heaviest snow in the mountains will fall Thursday night into Friday morning with the deepest accumulation staying west of Vail Pass and also around the Rocky Mountain Nation Park region. These areas will likely be measuring snow in feet by Saturday morning. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the mountains west of Vail Pass from 11 a.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Saturday for 12...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Your Car Is Most Likely to Be Stolen

Motor vehicle theft, one of the most serious offenses tracked by the FBI, is on the rise in the United States. There were a total of 810,400 motor vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, the most in over a decade.  Motor vehicle theft can be either the theft or attempted theft of a vehicle, such as […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy