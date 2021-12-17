ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTERVIEW: Indiana AG Todd Rokita talks lawsuit against vaccine mandate

By WSBT 22
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Attorney General Todd Rokita was in the WSBT 22...

Phaedra Miranda
6d ago

I’m so disgusted by people, here in Indiana and across the nation, that refuse to wear masks. Vaccine rates across the nation are low. It’s like they should check the proof of COVID vaccine. But the almighty dollar rules and so masks are not enforced.

pab33
5d ago

I am so happy Rokita is our Attorney General! Good choice Hoosiers!! He looks at the actual science and is defending our rights as Americans!

Reese Greer
6d ago

So Rokita is more concerned with votes than the safety and health and well-being of the people of his state. GOT IT.

