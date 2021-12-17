ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Schools on high alert after vague, non-credible Tiktok threat goes viral

The Manhattan Mercury
 7 days ago

CNN's Polo Sandoval and Brian Fung report on...

themercury.com

drgnews.com

UPDATE: TikTok post threatening school violence puts schools on alert nationwide today; Local investigation showing “no credible information” of a threat to schools in Pierre

Add Pierre’s TF Riggs High School to the list of schools taking extra precautions today (Dec. 17, 2021) because of a TikTok video threatening violence at schools. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says local law enforcement is investigating. He says so far, no credible information showing there’s an actual threat to any of the school district’s buildings has been discovered.
PIERRE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Violence#Cnn
Butler Eagle

SV student arrested in social media threat case

CRANBERRY TWP — A 14-year-old Seneca Valley student was arrested after a disturbing social media account threatened violence at school last week, putting students and parents on alert. In a web post Wednesday, the Seneca Valley School District alerted parents, students and the community that the student allegedly behind...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CNN

New York state sees record daily high of new Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — New York state reported that Thursday had the highest single day count of new Covid-19 cases with 21,027, according to data released Friday. New York's data also revealed that positive Covid-19 cases in the state jumped 154% in less than a week. The previous high was January...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shreveportmag.com

“Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom!”, Teacher allegedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by terrorist

The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Manhattan Mercury

Smerconish: Is this the new normal?

'While i am vaccinated and boosted,' says CNN's Michael Smerconish, 'I am also increasingly resigned to the fact that I will get Covid.... But I am resolved not to let Covid stop me from leading as productive and happy a life as possible.'
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNYT

TikTok threat puts Capital Region schools on high alert

Threats of violence in schools is the latest viral trend on the social media platform, TikTok. Several area districts either closed schools or put them in lockout as a safety precaution on Friday. Many of those threats are being made on TikTok. However, a threat directed at Oneida Middle School...
COLONIE, NY
eplocalnews.org

Viral TikTok post deemed not credible

A viral video on the social media platform TikTok that made references to possible school violence has been deemed not to be credible, according to Eden Prairie Police and school administrators. Central Middle School (CMS) Principal Nate Swenson sent an email to parents of students Dec. 15 confirming that the...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

