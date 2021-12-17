Schools on high alert after vague, non-credible Tiktok threat goes viral

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools in Vermont and in New York’s North Country are warning parents following a nationwide trend threatening violence. Law enforcement and school districts said Thursday the threats were posted on both TikTok and Snapchat. “We’d rather take it into our own hands, you know, I...
WASHINGTON (TND) — A series of posts on social media threatening schools in a variety of states put parents, students and school districts on alert Thursday. A vague and anonymous TikTok post alleges there are planned school shootings that will take place Fri. Dec. 17. The warnings came after...
District 186 officials say there is no credible threat, but they are nonetheless warning parents about a new social media trend that’s going viral nationally, suggesting schools could be targeted for danger on Friday. The district says the message did not originate locally but is being repeatedly shared through...
Add Pierre’s TF Riggs High School to the list of schools taking extra precautions today (Dec. 17, 2021) because of a TikTok video threatening violence at schools. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says local law enforcement is investigating. He says so far, no credible information showing there’s an actual threat to any of the school district’s buildings has been discovered.
The Peninsula School District is “closely monitoring the situation” following a much-shared TikTok post threatening violence in schools, but does not believe the threat to be credible, the district told parents late Thursday. “We have become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools says that there is no “local, credible threat” to the district despite a potential TikTok challenge encouraging violent threats against schools. HCS released a statement Thursday afternoon to parents, saying officials are aware of the challenge. MORE COVERAGE | School...
CRANBERRY TWP — A 14-year-old Seneca Valley student was arrested after a disturbing social media account threatened violence at school last week, putting students and parents on alert. In a web post Wednesday, the Seneca Valley School District alerted parents, students and the community that the student allegedly behind...
The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
Threats of violence in schools is the latest viral trend on the social media platform, TikTok. Several area districts either closed schools or put them in lockout as a safety precaution on Friday. Many of those threats are being made on TikTok. However, a threat directed at Oneida Middle School...
A viral video on the social media platform TikTok that made references to possible school violence has been deemed not to be credible, according to Eden Prairie Police and school administrators. Central Middle School (CMS) Principal Nate Swenson sent an email to parents of students Dec. 15 confirming that the...
Several schools across the United States closed on Friday while others issued warnings and boosted security following what authorities said were unfounded threats on TikTok of a school shooting.The anonymous TikTok "challenges" -- which apparently originated in Arizona and didn't specify any school…
