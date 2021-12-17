NHL-Montreal-Boston game postponed amid rise in COVID-19 cases

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has entered COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus Wednesday, the team said. Sirianni, who was feeling symptomatic, will continue to conduct his responsibilities remotely and remains hopeful to return by Sunday when the Eagles play the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/NI5cfkKpEb — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2021 Sirianni’s isolating at a hotel and pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo would handle coaching duties if Sirianni doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Giants. “I’m feeling OK,” said Sirianni, who was on the sideline for Philadelphia’s win over Washington on Tuesday night. “I’m feeling a little bit better now, which is good. The rest of the week, I’ll be in every meeting, obviously virtually. … I’ll be running those. Just business as usual.” The Eagles beat the Washington Football team 27-17 on Tuesday night. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO