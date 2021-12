As JMU begins its transition to the FBS next season, it will soon be able to compete in bowl games at the end of the season. The Dukes could become bowl eligible for the 2023 season if they schedule five FBS opponents at home next season. The Sun Belt has offered to give them four of the required five, so JMU is still searching for a fifth to make the transition to the FBS only one year instead of two.

