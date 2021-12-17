ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins-Canadiens game postponed over COVID concerns

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday's game between the Boston Bruins and host Montreal Canadiens has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the NHL announced Friday. Seven Bruins players are in the...

