Fast growing homebuilder Lennar (LENB) stock broke out of a cup-with-handle base recently and rose to an all-time high. It slid early this month in sync with the market correction but seems to be righting itself. On Tuesday the IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Lennar stock rose to a near-best 96, of a best-possible 99, up from 92 the day before as it gapped up above its 50-day line. The stock is in buy range.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO