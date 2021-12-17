ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Schools on high alert after vague, non-credible Tiktok threat goes viral

 7 days ago

CNN's Polo Sandoval and Brian Fung report on...

ABC10

Nationwide TikTok threat rumors not credible to Sacramento-area schools, officials say

CALIFORNIA, USA — Law enforcement and school districts in the Sacramento area say rumors of a nationwide school threat, spread via social media, are not credible. Authorities said posts have been making rounds on TikTok regarding potential school shootings on Dec. 17. In a Facebook post by Roseville Police Department, they said schools nationwide have received the threats.
SACRAMENTO, CA
drgnews.com

UPDATE: TikTok post threatening school violence puts schools on alert nationwide today; Local investigation showing “no credible information” of a threat to schools in Pierre

Add Pierre’s TF Riggs High School to the list of schools taking extra precautions today (Dec. 17, 2021) because of a TikTok video threatening violence at schools. Supt. Dr. Kelly Glodt says local law enforcement is investigating. He says so far, no credible information showing there’s an actual threat to any of the school district’s buildings has been discovered.
PIERRE, SD
traverseticker.com

Amidst Copycats, How Should Schools React To Real Or Non-Credible Threats?

How are Traverse City schools and law enforcement agencies handling the flood of copycat threats that hit Michigan school districts in the wake of last month’s the shooting at Oxford High School? That shooting, which occurred November 30 in Oakland County, left four students dead and seven injured. Since then, schools have fielded hundreds of threats of school violence. The trend has raised questions about how schools and law enforcement should punish threats even when they are deemed “non-credible.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Butler Eagle

SV student arrested in social media threat case

CRANBERRY TWP — A 14-year-old Seneca Valley student was arrested after a disturbing social media account threatened violence at school last week, putting students and parents on alert. In a web post Wednesday, the Seneca Valley School District alerted parents, students and the community that the student allegedly behind...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
shreveportmag.com

“Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom!”, Teacher allegedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by terrorist

The 59-year-old teacher reportedly posted hoax notes under the doors of three classrooms in her own school warning that it would be bombed by a terrorist. Authorities said the art teacher wrote at least three notes with threatening language last week. The three hand-written notes by the art teacher were found under the doors of a classroom, the library and the media center, authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

New York state sees record daily high of new Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — New York state reported that Thursday had the highest single day count of new Covid-19 cases with 21,027, according to data released Friday. New York's data also revealed that positive Covid-19 cases in the state jumped 154% in less than a week. The previous high was January...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX2Now

Missouri schools on high alert over nationwide TikTok threat trend

(NEXSTAR) – Law enforcement and schools nationwide are on high alert amid an apparent TikTok trend threatening violence nationwide on Friday. Authorities and school administrators in several states, including Missouri, say they have been made aware of a social media challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Dec. 17. So far, police departments and school districts are calling the threat unfounded.
MISSOURI STATE

