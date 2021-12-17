ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premiere: Flatbush Zombies and RZA Share “Quentin Tarantino” Video

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRZA and Flatbush Zombies have joined forces for the new single and accompanying video, “Quentin Tarantino.”. As suggested by the title, the visual pays tribute to Quentin Tarantino’s filmmaking style. Here, the Zombies are seen outfitted in all white suits as they drive around Los Angeles in a vintage...

www.complex.com

