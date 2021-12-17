One year later, most Rockwall county residents vaccinated against COVID-19

One year after the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines began arriving, six out of 10 Rockwall County residents are reported to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, the county continues to report rising numbers of active COVID-19 cases and another death has been attributed to the virus in the past week.

The first COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the region in mid-December of 2020. The initial doses began showing up in Rockwall County at the end of the year, with three locations having the Pfizer vaccine available by early January 2021.

As of Jan. 15, 1,239 vaccinations had reportedly been provided in the county.

Currently, children 5-11 are included in the total number of people eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The percent of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 include all Texans 5 years of age and older, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

As of Tuesday, 60.02% of Rockwall County residents 5 and older had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

• DSHS reported there were 254 active cases of COVID-19 in Rockwall County, 111 more than the 143 active cases of the virus reported Dec. 8. The county reported 102 active cases of the virus on Nov. 30 and 141 on Nov. 21.

The statistics were compiled by DSHS on Tuesday afternoon.

Rockwall County reported 13,884 confirmed cumulative COVID-19 cases, 99 more than had been reported Dec. 8, with 4,205 probable cases, 60 more than one week earlier.

The county reported 224 COVID-19 deaths, one more than on Dec. 8.

The county has had 17,615 estimated recoveries of the virus.

• The Rockwall ISD reported Tuesday that the district had 28 students with active COVID-19 cases, a total of 0.16% of the total students enrolled in the district, as well as nine staff members.

• The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Rockwall County, reported 867 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, a decrease of 48 cases since Dec. 8, which accounted for 27% of the 3,204 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Monday, 5.55% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19.

• Additional information on obtaining vaccinations, monoclonal antibody infusion and the status on the number of cases in Rockwall County is available online at https://www.rockwallcountytexas.com/1023/COVID-19-Information