HP Adhesives IPO Allotment Status 2021, Check How to Find Allotment Online & Offline

Metro Brands IPO to list on NSE and BSE on 22 December 2021, Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Metro Brands is one of the leading footwear brands in India. They are selling the brands like Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi, and J. Fontini. These are their own brands while they are selling third party brands like Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, Florsheim, and Fitflop. The IPO subscribed 3.64x times that comprises Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) 8.49x, Non-institutional Bidders (NII) 3.02x, and Retail (RII) 1.13x. The company reported a profit of ₹65 crores in 2021 against a profit of ₹161 crores in 2020. The revenues were down in 2021 to ₹879 crores against ₹1311 crores in 2020. The stock will list in B Group. As per the market speculations the stock might list in between ₹480 to ₹530 range. Check out the Metro Brands IPO listing details as given below:

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO