HP Adhesives IPO Allotment Status 2021, Check How to Find Allotment Online & Offline

 7 days ago

HP Adhesives IPO Allotment Date and Status: HP Adhesives IPO allotment is to be available on the BigShare website. Please check the IPO allotment status on the BigShare registrar as on the allotment date. HP Adhesives IPO Allotment is to be finalized on December 22, 2021 but it might...

CMS Info Systems IPO Subscription Status {Live Data 2021}

CMS Info Systems IPO subscription is to start from December 21, 2021, Tuesday. The company to raise ₹1100 crores via IPO at a price band of ₹205 to ₹216. The retail portion of this IPO is 35%, QIB is 50% and HNI is 15% quota. The IPO subscription will close on December 23, 2021, Thursday. The minimum bid for the IPO is 69 shares that cost ₹14,904 for 1 lot. The face value is ₹10 per equity share. CMS Info Systems is one of the largest cash management companies based on a number of ATM points and a number of retail pick-up points in India. The company reported ₹1322 crores of revenues in 2021 against ₹1388 crores in 2020. The company’s financial report is looking strong with stable revenues and growing profit YOY. Please check the CMS Info Systems IPO details over here.
Metro Brands IPO Listing on 22 December on NSE & BSE

Metro Brands IPO to list on NSE and BSE on 22 December 2021, Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Metro Brands is one of the leading footwear brands in India. They are selling the brands like Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi, and J. Fontini. These are their own brands while they are selling third party brands like Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, Florsheim, and Fitflop. The IPO subscribed 3.64x times that comprises Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) 8.49x, Non-institutional Bidders (NII) 3.02x, and Retail (RII) 1.13x. The company reported a profit of ₹65 crores in 2021 against a profit of ₹161 crores in 2020. The revenues were down in 2021 to ₹879 crores against ₹1311 crores in 2020. The stock will list in B Group. As per the market speculations the stock might list in between ₹480 to ₹530 range. Check out the Metro Brands IPO listing details as given below:
Shriram Properties IPO Listing on 20 December on NSE & BSE

Shriram Properties IPO to list on NSE and BSE on 20 December 2021, Monday at 10:00 AM. The Chennai-based Shriram Properties is the best residential real estate development company in South India. The company have strong focuses on the mid-market and affordable housing segments. They are mostly dealing in Bengaluru and Chennai markets in which they have completed 24 projects. The IPO subscribed 4.60x times that comprises Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) 1.85x, Non-institutional Bidders (NII) 4.82x, and Retail (RII) 12.72x. The company reported a loss of ₹65 crores in 2021 against a loss of ₹86 crores in 2020. The revenues were down in 2021 (9M) to ₹344 crores against ₹632 crores in 2020. The stock will list in B Group. As per the market speculations the stock might list in between ₹100 to ₹125 range. Check out the Shriram Properties IPO listing details as given below:
HP Adhesives raises ₹57 crores from Anchor Investors ahead of IPO

Asia’s leading manufacturers of solvent cement HP Adhesives raised ₹57 crores from anchor investors on December 14, 2021 Tuesday before the IPO. The HP Adhesives IPO is to open on December 15, Wednesday. The company allotted a total of 20,68,700 equity shares to 3 Anchor investors at an upper price band of ₹274. The anchor investors list includes – Mutual Funds through a total of – schemes. The company is going to raise ₹126 crores. Check out the final list of HP Adhesives Anchor Investors given below:
Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
Markets Insider

An employee embezzled $154 million from Sony then converted it to bitcoin — now the feds are trying to return it

The US Justice Department is trying to return more than $150 million that was embezzled from a Sony subsidiary and converted into bitcoin. In May, a worker at Sony Life Insurance Company in Tokyo allegedly diverted $154 million to a personal account at a Southern California bank when the company was instead trying to transfer the funds between financial accounts, according to a Monday press release from the US Justice Department.
Managing Multiples: Why Retailers Struggle to Scale Multi-Market Buying and Selling

Retailers need to source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies to maintain supply and revenue growth. But can they do it efficiently? Retail is operating at the height of globalization, and this internationally integrated marketplace presents a wealth of opportunities for new customers and revenue streams. However, it also makes retail operations a lot more complicated. Right now, it’s expected that the world’s top retailers must source and sell multiple product categories across multiple markets and geographies through multiple channels to keep pace with increasingly ambitious revenue and growth goals. But meeting customer demand and expanding market presence across...
Is Warframe Down? How to check Warframe’s server status

The age-old question when players can’t connect is if the issue is on their side or the developers. Unfortunately, the Tenno are just as susceptible to Warframe server issues as any other game, so being able to decipher where the issue stems during a suspected outage should be every space ninja’s first step.
