MLS

Muscle-Monitoring Sports Tools

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletics-focused tech startup STRIVE has announced the launch of the STRIVE Performance System, a next-generation muscle performance data platform that enables trainers to capture and customize their athlete's muscle data. The new technology can be used...

www.trendhunter.com

The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Get Good Testing News On Wednesday

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs, who, like several of their NFL counterparts, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives. Fortunately, KC reportedly got some much-needed good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there were no new...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
24/7 Wall St.

What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

Week 15 of the NFL season was one of the strangest in memory. Multiple games were postponed due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests among players in a few teams, and the league scheduled doubleheaders for Monday and Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders were able to inch one step closer […]
NFL
TrendHunter.com

Muscle-Measuring Smart Massagers

The 'Pact' smart handheld massager is an advanced piece of equipment for those seeking out a way to recover from an injury or simply their daily workout to minimize the amount of time it takes to do so. The device consists of two components including the Pact Sense and the Pact Pulse, which would work together to measure muscle conditions and provide the massage, respectively. This would enable the user to fine-tune their treatment and spend only as much time needed working out tension or tending to injuries.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Immersive Futuristic Fitness Bikes

Exercise equipment brand Echelon has unveiled the EX-8s Connect Bike, a high-tech, at-home exercise bike equipped with a 24-inch touchscreen monitor. The company's new fitness bike was designed to specifically enhance interactions between users and their workouts by creating a gym-like environment. The highlight feature of the EX-8s Connect Bike...
BICYCLES
The Spun

Look: Chicago Bears Announce Significant Roster Move

The Chicago Bears will likely be without veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks in Week 16. On Thursday, the team moved the 11th-year pro to the reserve/COVID-19 list — making him doubtful to take the field for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing four games with an...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 16 playoff-clinching scenarios: Cowboys earn berth, among five teams that could win division title

We're in the stretch run of the 2021 regular season and the playoff picture is still surprisingly open at the moment. But the Week 16 opener helped one team punch a ticket to the postseason -- the Dallas Cowboys. Thanks to the Titans' 20-17 victory over the 49ers on Thursday night, the Cowboys are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018. The Titans moved one step closer to winning the AFC South but as of now, no team in the AFC has punched their ticket to the postseason. The Cowboys join the Green Bay Packers, who clinched a spot after winning the NFC North last weekend. That said, things do look like they begin to get clearer this weekend as multiple teams are facing win-and-in scenarios.
NFL
TrendHunter.com

Exclusive Tiger Striped Sneakers

With the Lunar New Year a little over a month away, Nike's Jordan Brand has dropped its new Air Jordan 1 Low Chinese New Year. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger and Nike has drawn on that as inspiration from its Air Jordan 1 Low Chinese New Year sneakers. The new shoes feature a bold tiger stripe pattern on the toe box and side panels, broken up by contrasting beige overlays. The shoes also feature pops of orange and sleek black accents that give the shoes an undeniable tinger resemblance. To round out the look, the traditional NIKE branding on the heel tab has been replaced by an embroidered tiger head.
APPAREL
Fatherly

How to Get Awesome Forearm Muscles

Tennis players have killer forearms. So do golfers, delivery guys, and lumberjacks. How do they get them? Well, that’s pretty obvious — they hit, swing, lift, and chop over and over again. The real question is, does anyone need to work their forearms? And can you do so in the gym? The answer to both of these is a resounding yes. “The forearm muscles come into play in so many things we do, from carrying bags to opening jars,” says Darin Hulslander, a certified functional strength and performance coach at This Is Performance in Chicago — not to mention doing pull-ups, push-ups, and making gains in other parts of your body. Forearm strength matters. Fortunately, it’s easy to gain..
WORKOUTS
The Spun

Look: There Are 2 Favorites To Win The Super Bowl

Two NFL teams are starting to separate themselves as Super Bowl favorites with just a few games to go in the regular season. On Wednesday, Seven Star Digital‘s Kyle Odegard, tweeted the best odds to win the Super Bowl. And a couple of familiar faces sit atop the list.
NFL

