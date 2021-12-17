Muscle-Monitoring Sports Tools

Tennis players have killer forearms. So do golfers, delivery guys, and lumberjacks. How do they get them? Well, that’s pretty obvious — they hit, swing, lift, and chop over and over again. The real question is, does anyone need to work their forearms? And can you do so in the gym? The answer to both of these is a resounding yes. “The forearm muscles come into play in so many things we do, from carrying bags to opening jars,” says Darin Hulslander, a certified functional strength and performance coach at This Is Performance in Chicago — not to mention doing pull-ups, push-ups, and making gains in other parts of your body. Forearm strength matters. Fortunately, it’s easy to gain..
