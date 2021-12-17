ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Paul, Woodley make weight for rematch

By Nick Baldwin
theScore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boxing rematch between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley will officially go ahead. Both competitors made weight Friday ahead of their 192-pound catchweight bout, which...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Marcus Oliveira
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul's $5 million offer: 'UFC isn’t gonna let me go for chump change'

Days after his knockout win over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul is already angling for a fight with another UFC star. The YouTuber turned professional boxer put out a fight offer to Jorge Masvidal. Speaking on his brother’s podcast Impaulsive on Tuesday, Paul responded to Masvidal’s recent comments saying he won’t fight him and made him a lucrative offer in the process.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Paul Woodley#Ufc#Showtime#Nba
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz sends a message to the ‘Paul sisters’, claims Jake and Logan hired security to make sure he wouldn’t get them

Nate Diaz has sent a message to the ‘Paul sisters’ after Jake Paul’s most recent boxing win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday, Diaz was in attendance for the ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ card due to the fact his teammate, Chris Avila was fighting on the undercard. To no surprise, after Paul knocked out Woodley he called out the Stockton native and now, Diaz took to Instagram to send a message to him and his brother, Logan. As seen below, Nate claims the Paul’s hired security to keep him away from them.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Sean Strickland willing to accept Jake Paul’s $5 million fight offer: “We can fly to a deserted island in international water and fight to the death on YouTube”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is more than willing to take Jake Paul up on his 5 million dollar fight offer. After Paul (5-0) knocked out Tyron Woodley (0-2) in their highly anticipated rematch this past Saturday, he proceeded to call out UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal. ‘The Problem Child’ would...
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Reacts To Jake Paul Fight Offer

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr it appears could be in the mix for an unexpected fight with one Jake Paul soon. Chavez Jr appears to be chilled about the offer like sipping on some water. Not worried at all about Paul, seemingly:. Certainly it would sell as a fight. Sure. You’d...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Frank Bruno sides with Lennox Lewis in Tyson Fury heavyweight debate

A recent debate regarding the greatest British heavyweight ever pitted Lennox Lewis and Tyson Fury in the same bracket. But former Lewis opponent Frank Bruno has sided with the man who stopped him in a 1993 WBC heavyweight title clash. In the fight, Lewis was not a massive favorite to...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut

Welcome to the team. We are in the middle of the first real promotional war on a national level in over twenty years. That has made weekly wrestling shows a heck of a lot more interesting as fans have been able to wonder who they are going to be able to see come in next on either show. That was the case again this week, as a somewhat expected debut took place.
WWE
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy