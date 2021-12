After the runaway success of the first series, Netflix’s “The Witcher” — a television adaption of the beloved Polish video game series and novels of the same name—returns for the second installment in the saga of Geralt of Rivia: the standoffish monster-slaying Witcher. Where the first season garnered praise for its brutal fight sequences but struggled to remain cohesive and legible between its several interwoven and anachronistic timelines, “The Witcher” season two takes a much more accessible, straightforward narrative approach: still centering the story around Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), but emulating the pacing of a story or quest from the video games as opposed to attempting to cram as much lore in as humanly possible. The result is a more steady, drawn-out season that — though somewhat lacking in urgency and compelling conflict — gives the series a chance to truly flesh out its sizable ensemble cast.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO