There's 1 Very Important Person Missing From The Next Grey's Anatomy Promo

Elite Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrey’s Anatomy winter finales are nothing if not shocking. Season 17’s saw Meredith getting put on a ventilator; in Season 16’s, a car crashed into a bar where a bunch of the doctors and firefighters were hanging out. You get the picture... it’s always a lot — and Season 18 is...

www.elitedaily.com

cartermatt.com

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy, and is Owen Hunt dead?

Is Kevin McKidd leaving Grey’s Anatomy following next week’s season 18 episode 9? Could Owen Hunt actually die? Based on the new promo released by ABC, there is a reason to be very much afraid. Based on said promo, it appears as though Owen’s driver has a heart...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Teased Surprising Death and Delivered Romance in Winter Finale

In true Grey's Anatomy fashion, the winter finale brought romance and potential death in equal measure. Despite appearing to make up with Link (Chris Carmack) In the previous episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) shared a passionate first kiss with Kai (E.R. Fightmaster) after episodes of tension and fan excitement. However, Link witnessed the kiss, potentially pushing him into the arms of his best friend Jo (Camilla Luddington), who has been harboring feelings for him all season.
TV SERIES
thecurrent-online.com

Grey’s Anatomy: Meredith’s Alzheimer Issue Is Increasing

In the episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Alzheimer’s disease was very present. Did Meredith Gray have the same symptoms as her mother? This is the question that bothers Grey’s Anatomy fans. Does Meredith Gray have the same symptoms as her mother, who had severe Alzheimer’s in the final season?
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kelly McCreary Welcomes First Child at 40

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Kelly McCreary, 40, is a first-time mom!. Two months ago, McCreary and husband Pete Chatmon welcomed a baby girl, but they didn’t reveal it until now!. Their daughter, who they named Indigo Wren, arrived “several weeks” early. Kelly told People magazine, “We...
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy: Is Maggie Pierce, Kelly McCreary returning tonight?

Is Maggie Pierce returning to Grey’s Anatomy tonight? Are you going to have a chance to see Kelly McCreary again?. For the time being, let’s just say that there’s a LOT of hope. The promo below for “Today Was a Fairytale” signals that McCreary is going to be back after her character spent weeks away caring for her ailing father. If she doesn’t appear for whatever reason tonight, you will see her before the end of the calendar year.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, December 16?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about its spin-off Station 19? We know that there are Christmas Specials coming, but are they airing this week?. Well, without further ado, this is where we come bearing some of the good news: You don’t have to wait to see these shows in action! You’ll have a chance to see both of them starting with Station 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and both of these stories are going to be holiday-themed in nature. However, they are also the final episodes of the calendar year. Because of that, there will be more pressure than ever to tell dramatic, high-stakes stories that leave you guessing about what could be coming up next.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Grey's Anatomy has turned into three different shows -- one with less Meredith Grey

"Ellen Pompeo has managed to find a new way to keep herself on Grey’s Anatomy without actually being on Grey’s Anatomy," says Genevieve Burgess. "In fact, Grey’s Anatomy itself seems like three different shows this season: The (Sexy) Adventures of Meredith in Minnesota, Grey’s Anatomy traditional, and the other half of Station 19 episodes. First of all, my continuing admiration for Ellen Pompeo who has decided she wants to keep making Grey’s Anatomy money without actually BEING on Grey’s Anatomy. Last season that meant the character of Meredith Grey in Grey Sloane Memorial was mostly played by a doll, and Ellen Pompeo got to hang out on a beach staring contentedly into the distance. This season it means hanging out in 'Minnesota,' which is just a very different hospital set that features Peter Gallagher and Scott Speedman. Her sister-in-law, Amelia, came with her and she pops in over at Seattle/Grey Sloane Memorial occasionally, so it’s not ENTIRELY a different show yet but it is effectively completely removed from the usual Grey’s setting and storylines. Maybe she’ll cure Parkinson’s disease! Even though she’s a general surgeon, not a neurosurgeon and it seems like Amelia and Dr. Kai Bartley are doing all the actual work when Dr. Bartley is not clearly trying to get into Amelia’s pants! Everything’s comin’ up Meredith! I guess this is how they keep Ellen from berating the directors. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy prime seems increasingly undecipherable to anyone who is not watching Station 19."
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Slumps to New Series Lows

Grey's Anatomy should probably consider wrapping up its storylines. The ABC medical drama slipped to series lows on Thursday. Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 managed just 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo. The show has been on a slippery slope over the last few years,...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 Online

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8 online via TV Fanatic with over 4 options to watch the Grey's Anatomy S18E8 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon, Vudu, Hulu Plus, and fuboTV. fuboTV Watch Now. Episode Details. On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, the mission...
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

'Grey's Anatomy' Christmas Episodes Ranked

Season 11 Episode 22 - "She's Leaving Home" Grab your tissues for this one. In this episode, Meredith returns to Grey Sloan Memorial to reveal that McDreamy, the love of her life, has passed away. After the funeral, Meredith runs away from everything she holds dear, bringing her kids with her. As time passes, we witness our doctors celebrating festivities such as Christmas... But nothing's the same without Derek Shepherd.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

2021 in Review: 28 of Our Favorite Scene Stealers From WandaVision, Grey's Anatomy, Ted Lasso and More

TV’s big stars can take the spotlight all they want — but we also have our eyes on the supporting characters around the margins. This year in television has blessed us with a bumper crop of standout supporting characters — the ones who, while they may be limited in screen time, make us grin every time they enter a scene. As part of TVLine’s ongoing Year in Review extravaganza, we’re looking back on our favorite scene stealers of the past 12 months, from a witchy neighbor on WandaVision (who comes with one heck of a theme song) to a charming bank robber on Money Heist to an elderly grandma on Riverdale. (Yes, they do have those on that show, if you can believe it.)
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Should Jo and Link Pursue a Romance?

Some of our Round Table, for starters. While Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 gave the Kai and Amelia, Mer and Nick, and Jo and Link shippers something to nibble on, there wasn't much to the penultimate midseason finale. Join Joshua Johnson, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss...
