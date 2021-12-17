ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Eriksen has Inter contract terminated ‘by mutual consent’

Christian Eriksen helped Inter win Serie A in 2021 in his only season with the club.

Internazionale have terminated Christian Eriksen’s contract after the Denmark midfielder was suspended from playing in Italy because of his cardiac device implant.

The 29-year-old has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening game of the European Championship against Finland in June and receiving life-saving treatment on the pitch.

Inter said in October that the Italian medical authority had suspended Eriksen from playing in Serie A because of a rule prohibiting the use of an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces that an agreement has been reached for the consensual termination of Christian Eriksen’s contract,” Inter said in a statement. “The club and the entire Nerazzurri family embrace the player and wish him the best for his future.

“Christian was a key figure in our march to the Scudetto – a team effort which Eriksen contributed to with his vision, intuition, passing, assists and goals, including some big ones.”

Eriksen scored in the game against Crotone that gave Inter the title and he netted a free-kick against Udinese at San Siro on the final day.

“That is our final, happy, wistful memory of Christian on the pitch in an Inter shirt,” the club said. “Because sometimes life takes a turn for the unexpected and sends you down a path you didn’t imagine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsBCV_0dPhlhyS00
Denmark fans pay tribute to Christian Eriksen during their run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/AFP/Getty Images

“Every Inter fan, every football fan, looked on in silence, hoping for Christian. Seeing him back [at the training ground] in Appiano Gentile with his teammates, as Italian champions, was a joy to behold and one we will never forget.”

This month Eriksen, who joined Inter last year after seven seasons at Tottenham, has begun working out at the training ground of his youth club, Odense Boldklub, in Denmark.

