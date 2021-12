We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s a bit of advice that continues to stand out to me the most from culinary school: Always use the right tool for the job. It’s a simple credo but one that, when followed, can help a cook avoid a lot of unnecessary toil. And this is never so true as when it comes to using the proper knife. While a good, sharp chef’s knife can do plenty, there are some tasks where calling in a specialist is more appropriate — a paring knife for hulling strawberries, a serrated knife for a loaf of crusty bread, or a boning knife for removing meat from the bone.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO