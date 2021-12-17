ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tencent acquires Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios

By Samuel Tolbert
windowscentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTencent has acquired developer Turtle Rock Studios. Turtle Rock Studios is known for working on the Left 4 Dead games and more recently, Back 4 Blood. Tencent owns or has stakes in dozens of other game development studios. Conglomerate Tencent acquired Slamfire, the parent company of developer...

www.windowscentral.com

