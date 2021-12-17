ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks vs. Pelicans: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Cody Taylor
 7 days ago
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans host the Milwaukee Bucks and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here’s when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Friday, Dec. 17
  • Time: 8 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Balley Sports Wisconsin, Balley Sports New Orleans

Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans notable injuries:

Milwaukee: Thanasis Antetokounmpo (leg) is doubtful. Giannis Antetokounmpo (health and safety protocols), Donte DiVincenzo (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez (back), Wesley Matthews (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye (calf) and Bobby Portis (health and safety protocols) are out.

New Orleans: Daulton Hommes (leg), Kira Lewis Jr. (knee), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (foot) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks:

  • F Khris Middleton
  • F Pat Connaughton
  • C DeMarcus Cousins
  • G Grayson Allen
  • G Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans:

  • F Herb Jones
  • F Brandon Ingram
  • C Jonas Valanciunas
  • G Josh Hart
  • G Devonte’ Graham

Shumpert reveals very unique reason he hates Warriors

Iman Shumpert was a member of three Cleveland Cavaliers teams that faced off against the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Shumpert, who went 1-2 against the Warriors under the bright lights, understandably has no love lost for Steph Curry and Co. However, the former swingman does have a very specific reason for hating, in sports terms, the Warriors.
