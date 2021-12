The New York Times on Friday announced it had fired the Wirecutter editor who allegedly called a pro-gun organization and left an “inappropriate” voicemail. In early December, Erin Marquis, then an editor for the Times’ product review site, left the expletive-laden message for Great Lakes Gun Rights, a local Michigan gun group, after the deadly mass shooting at Oxford Michigan High School. “I am from The New York Times, and I’m letting everyone in The New York Times know what kind of f*cking a**holes you are. Congrats on being a laughing stock,” she reportedly said in the voicemail. Upon audio of the call being released online, the Times initially suspended Marquis, ultimately terminating her contract this week.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO