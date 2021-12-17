ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Two Suffolk County Men Arrested In Connection With Overdose Death, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BoeI_0dPhjcm500
Justin Ivanditto Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Two Long Island men have been arrested in connection with an overdose death.

Two Suffolk County men, Justin Ivanditto, age 30, Bay Shore, and Kendel Burnette, age 29, of Amityville, were arrested in connection with the Sunday, Dec. 5 death of a person in North Massapequa in Nassau County.

According to Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into a fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of the two men.

Ivanditto was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Burnette was charged with three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
City
North Massapequa, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bay Shore, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Amityville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police#Narcotics Vice Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

44-Year-Old Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash, CT State Police Say

A head-on crash in Connecticut led to the death of a driver at an area hospital, state police announced. In Tolland County, a 34-year-old driver was traveling east on Route 6 in Andover at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 when he lost control and veered into the opposite lane, striking Windham County resident Andrew Moore, of Moosup, near the intersection of Route 87.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
180K+
Followers
32K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy