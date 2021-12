It's been a long time coming, but I'm proud of Louisiana. Because we begrudgingly followed some instructions and finally started washing our filthy hands on a regular basis - we seem to be emerging from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic (knock on wood). The only thing that could plunge us back into the isolation ages again is a sharp uptick in new cases. That scenario could come true in a number of ways, but the only likely one is among the unvaccinated.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO