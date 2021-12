Even as theaters face restrictions amid rising COVID-19 infection rates, the Christmas box office — fueled by younger moviegoers — may be safe for Hollywood tentpoles in the face of the omicron surge. A YouGov survey of about 1,000 Americans completed on Dec. 20 showed 53 percent of respondents aged 18 to 29 were not more or less likely to visit theaters amid the new omicron variant. Another 20 percent of those surveyed said they were less likely to go to the local multiplex, and only 3 percent said they were more likely to get out to theaters. The YouGov survey designed...

