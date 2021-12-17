Scream (2022) - Official Meet The New Blood Featurette

A new Scream featurette dropped today in honor of the original's 25th anniversary. It's aptly titled "For Wes" and yes, it's a doozy. Kevin Williamson, Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett discuss Wes Craven, Campbell says, "He was like a father, in a lot of ways, to all of us." The featurette includes new interviews with the legacy cast and the new blood of Woodsboro from the upcoming Scream intercut with behind-the-scenes footage from 1996's Scream, of Wes and the cast. We're not gonna lie, we got more than a little emotional.
Comments / 0