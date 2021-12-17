670 staff predictions: Bears-Vikings

(670 The Score) The Bears (4-9) host the Vikings (6-7) on Monday Night Football.

WBBM Newsradio 780 will carry the game, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. 670 The Score’s pregame show with Mike Mulligan, Olin Kreutz and Patrick Mannelly will start at 6 p.m. and run until kickoff. Our postgame show with Mulligan and Mannelly will start just after the final buzzer.

You can check out all of 670’s preview coverage of the Bears-Vikings matchup by clicking here . Below are the game predictions from our 670 hosts, producers and writers.

David Haugh (12-1): Vikings 27, Bears 17

The COVID-19 crisis that threatens to thin a Bears roster with a narrow margin for error only increases Monday’s challenge. But even with a full complement of players and coaches, the Bears fail to measure up to the Vikings — a point likely lost as attention is paid elsewhere. Watch the growth of Justin Fields, the development of the offensive line and if Jaylon Johnson backs up his big talk (again). Beyond that, Monday Night Football could be a difficult viewing experience for Bears fans and it’s easy to see why the Manning brothers decided to skip this one.

Leila Rahimi (12-1): Vikings 24, Bears 17

I have to pick some sort of score, but this doesn't feel like a successful week for anyone. I sincerely just hope everyone is OK.

Danny Parkins (8-5): Vikings 27, Bears 17

Who’s going to play for the Bears? And other than Fields, who cares?

Herb Lawrence (9-4): Vikings 33, Bears 24

The Bears can start looking for Matt Nagy’s replacement after this week, but the bad thing is that Teflon Ryan Pace will be doing the searching. This game doesn’t matter except for getting young players the game reps that they need to develop.

Adam Studzinski (8-5): Vikings 29, Bears 18

﻿As of me making this pick, we have no idea who's actually going to play for the Bears on Monday, as it seems like a quarter of the team is in COVID-19 protocols. That includes the offensive, defensive and specials teams coordinators. It really doesn't make sense to even play this game, but the NFL doesn't actually care. The league just wants its money. Anyway, I used up the last of my Bears' hope when I picked them to beat the Packers last week. They'll lose this one. It might be close if bad Kirk Cousins shows up (which he tends to do in primetime) and tosses a few interceptions. Either way, we move one week closer to Nagy being fired.

Chris Emma (10-3): Vikings 28, Bears 24

Does the nation really want to see the Bears in another primetime showcase? It's hard to see this depleted team beating Dalvin Cook and the Vikings.

Cam Ellis (11-2): Bears 17, Vikings 14

It could also be literally any other score. Bad football is a wonderful source of mystery and suspense.

Les Grobstein (11-2): Bears 24, Vikings 21

The Bears will find a way to pull off the upset.

Jay Zawaski (7-6): Bears 21, Vikings 20

The Vikings lost to the Lions. Even the Bears didn’t do that.