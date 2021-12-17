LISTEN: McDermott: Josh Allen should be ready to face Panthers on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up to take on the Carolina Panthers this Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Buffalo is looking to rebound following a second-straight loss this past week after coming short in overtime to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was injured following a run play that saw him hobble off the field after tossing a touchdown on the next play. After getting his foot taped up, Allen returned to finish out the contest, but was seen in a walking boot after the game.

Despite the injury, Allen has been able to practice all week on a limited basis, and is tracking in a positive direction towards playing Sunday in an important game for Buffalo's playoff aspirations.

During his weekly appearance on the “Extra Point Show” with Sal Capaccio and "Sneaky Joe" DiBiase, head coach Sean McDermott was optimistic about his quarterback's chances at starting under center.

“He should be ready to go," McDermott said on WGR. "We’ll talk again after practice, but he’ll be full-go for practice today.”

In other concerning news, McDermott confirmed on Friday that left tackle Dion Dawkins has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the second time this season that Buffalo's starting tackle has tested positive for the virus.

Dawkins joins linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the Bills, and his status for Sunday's contest is now in serious doubt.

As for injuries, McDermott says that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will not play this week due to a knee injury, while defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (foot) and special teamer Taiwan Jones (knee) are questionable.

You can listen to McDermott’s entire interview during the “Extra Point Show” below: