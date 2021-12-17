Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC Poised for Big Streaming Gains

Today on IGN The Fix: Games, If you blinked, you may have missed Microsoft's unique way of announcing a slew of PC Game Pass titles during The Game Awards. In a trailer featuring Lil Dicky and GaTa, a list of titles coming to Game Pass was revealed and it included some heavy hitters. Among the games coming to the beloved Xbox service are Atomic Hearts, Starfield, Sniper Elite 5, and more. The Game Awards 2021 have finally arrived, and it not only celebrated the greatest games of the past year, but it also shared a glimpse of the future with world premiere announcements and updates on not only some of the most anticipated titles headed to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and beyond, but also TV shows and movies based on games. From The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience to Star Wars: Eclipse to a new Wonder Woman game to Alan Wake 2 and so much more, fans of video games were treated to three hours of reveals that hopefully had something for everyone. It's all brought to you by Lineage2M!

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO