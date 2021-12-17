ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steam Deck Handheld Gaming PC Poised for Big Streaming Gains

By Aaron Klotz
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 6 days ago
According to a new Steam Update for the Steam app, Valve's next line of work revolves around improving Steam's Remote Play service within Linux. The update comes as Valve prepares for the Steam Deck and its proprietary Linux operating system, so this prep work will likely benefit the forthcoming...

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

