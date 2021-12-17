ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewing ‘King Richard’ through the prism of our times

By Al Lindsey
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a quiet scene, not germane to the plot or destiny of any of the characters, but it is one of the most powerful in the new film “King Richard,” Will Smith’s biopic of Richard Williams. Richard and his wife, Oracene Price, (played by Aunjanue Ellis) watch on a small...

Related
Variety

Will Smith and ‘King Richard’ Ensemble on Bonding and Being Family

Will Smith learned a lot about building a family on his first television show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” And now that he’s starring in “King Richard” as the patriarch of the Williams family and father to tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams, he understands how those off-screen relationships are often reflected on-screen. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green with a script by Zach Baylin, “King Richard” details the rise of the sisters while showing the enormous influence and support that came from their family. That includes the outspoken, often controversial Richard but also their equally determined mother, Oracene “Brandy” Price. While...
TENNIS
thecrcconnection.com

‘King Richard’ must see or save your coin?

“King Richard,” directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, is a biopic of Venus and Serena Williams’ father who showed grit and determination to make sure these renowned tennis players flourished. This was my first time seeing a film in person since the start of the pandemic. I went to...
TENNIS
thecapistranodispatch.com

At the Movies: ‘King Richard’ Continues to Inspire This Season

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
COMPTON, CA
HBO Watch

HBOWatch Movie Review: “King Richard”

Biopics are a weird one, because unless you are going to push the boat out creatively, you are more or less committing to standard, passable fare that may appeal to awards bodies from a performance aspect, but fail to retain interest beyond the gongs being handed out. Reinaldo Marcus Green’s...
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Meagan Good And DeVon Franklin Divorce

A couple whose super sweet Christian coupledom made headlines is calling it quits. The Blast reports that DeVon Franklin has filed for divorce from Meagan Good after 9 years of marriage. According to legal documents exclusively obtained by the publication, the case was opened on Monday, December 20, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
blackchronicle.com

Sherri Shepherd Returns To ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ With Da Brat

Sherri Shepherd hopped right out of surgery straight to The Wendy Williams Show to interview Da Brat on all of her recent career endeavors. Da Brat opened up about her love for her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart and their reality show Brat Loves Judy. Brat shared the story of her surprise engagement that Judy planned with a “Coming To America” themed birthday party with family and friends where she decided to pop the question. Judy didn’t propose with one ring, but six equally to 35 carats. The two are planning to get married next year in February and Brat proved to Judy that she was sure of the date by getting it tatted.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

LAST CHANCE: You Can Only Stream ‘King Richard’ on HBO Max Through December 19

If you’d like to watch the awards favorite “King Richard” with Will Smith, you need to act fast. The film will disappear after December 19. The film is based on the tennis coach/father of Venus and Serena, Richard Williams. The movie is available to stream in 4K on HBO Max, but only for a limited time. At just $14.99 a month, that’s cheaper than a single ticket to see it in theaters.
TENNIS
AFP

US author Joan Didion dead at 87

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in "new journalism" with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Didion, a successful reporter, film screenwriter and novelist known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, died at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson's disease, her publisher said. "We will mourn her death but celebrate her life, knowing that her work will inspire generations of readers and writers to come," said her editor Shelley Wanger, at Penguin Random House's Knopf imprint. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 first-person essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Joan Didion, a US literary icon, dead at 87

Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in New Journalism with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday. She was 87. Known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, Didion died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson's disease, the New York Times said, citing her publisher. Didion's early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" -- which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star -- as well as "The White Album," another essay collection focusing on LA, and "Play It as It Lays," a novel about Hollywood lives. Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.
MUSIC
