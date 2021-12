"Test-to-stay is an encouraging public health practice to keep our children in school," Walensky said Friday during a virtual White House briefing. When a Covid-19 case is identified in a school, a test-to-stay strategy uses regular testing instead of quarantining everyone who's come into contact with that person, offering some relief for parents who have been overwhelmed with remote schooling during the pandemic. If the contacts don't have symptoms and test negative for Covid-19 at least twice in a seven-day period, they can continue in-person learning, according to the CDC. If they test positive, they must isolate.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO