ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Michael Neser, god of thunder, no longer Australia's fringe dweller

By Melinda Farrell
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Christmas Day at the MCG. Australia have taken a one-nil lead in their series over India in the most destructive manner possible; a perfect Adelaide storm of lightning fast bowlers hurling pink-ball thunderbolts that shattered India’s batting line up for 36 paltry runs. It was Pat...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England name much-changed T20 squad for West Indies series

Uncapped left-armers George Garton and David Payne have been included in a 16-strong squad for England’s five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados next month.With the fifth Ashes Test set to finish in Hobart just four days before the first T20 in the Caribbean on January 22, no England player currently attempting to regain the urn in Australia has been considered for selection.White-ball captain Eoin Morgan will therefore be without the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood as England start to look ahead to the 2022 T20 World...
WORLD
The Independent

‘I know that’s a brave thing to say’ – Joe Root confident of Melbourne century

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to “bang out a hundred” as he plots an Ashes fightback in the Boxing Day Test.After back-to-back defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, English cricket is in desperate need of some festive cheer in Melbourne and Root is desperate to be the not-so-secret Santa who delivers a special gift for those who decide to power through the night back home.“I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up,” he said.“I feel in a really good place with my batting. I...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Cummins
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Mcg
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Michael Neser
Person
Peter Siddle
AFP

Ashes on the line as under-siege England look to bounce back

England head into the Boxing Day Test against Australia on Sunday knowing they must fix the mistakes that have blighted their tour or lose the Ashes series. "For him and for us we're hoping he plays well and gets a good partnership with Davey Warner in this Boxing Day Test match."
SPORTS
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#God Of Thunder#Bowling#Australians
The Independent

Keeping ‘brilliant’ Joe Root quiet a big job for Australia, Justin Langer admits

Australia are working overtime to keep “brilliant” England captain Joe Root quiet in the Ashes, head coach Justin Langer has revealed.Root has enjoyed a career-best year with the bat, reeling off 1,630 runs at an average of 62.69 including six centuries.But after the first two Tests Down Under, and two unconverted fifties, he is still awaiting his first hundred on Australian soil.Langer admitted Root loomed large over his side’s planning meetings ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, given his status as the heartbeat of the batting order.“He is a brilliant player, no doubt about that, and we...
SPORTS
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
MOVIES
The Independent

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, to end a glittering 23-year career in the sport.A fun character, the 41-year-old made his international debut in 1998 and played 103 tests, 236 one-day internationals and 28 Twenty20 internationals, taking 711 wickets across the three formats and winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2007 T20I World Cup.Singh took 417 wickets in Test cricket - which ranks him 14th all-time and is the fourth most in Indian cricket history. He did so at an average of 32.46 and a 2.84 economy. Singh...
SPORTS
The Independent

Harlequins’ ‘Big Game’ the latest milestone along a whirlwind journey for women’s rugby

Harlequins take on Wasps in a Premier 15s match on Monday but this one is like no other and is yet another milestone women’s rugby has hit in recent years.The match is part of Quins’ Big Game, which is hosted at Twickenham Stadium, and will be a double header with the men. It will be the first women’s league match held at the home of English rugby and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.This historic fixture is another example of how the women’s game is going from strength-to-strength and the quick progression is thanks to the introduction of...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Leeds Rhinos to play Women’s Super League matches at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos will play all of their 2022 Women’s Super League matches at Headingly with some being double headers with the men.The aim is help develop their women’s team and to add to their investment Leeds will also share their Kirkstall training ground between the men and women’s teams.This comes two months after Leeds reached the Grand Final of the WSL only to lose out 28-0 to St Helens.Chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We are very proud of the progress and achievements of our women’s squad. Next season will be phase one of the plan and the squad will benefit...
RUGBY
The Independent

Joe Root: England are working together and captaincy is no ‘dictatorship’

Joe Root insists the whole England team is pulling in the same direction ahead of the Boxing Day Ashes Test, stressing that his captaincy is no “dictatorship”.Root was critical of the lengths his bowlers offered up as the tourists went 2-0 in Adelaide urging them to be bolder in their pursuit of wickets when the contest resumes in front of 70,000 fans at the MCG.Former England quick Steve Harmison suggested that could open up divides in the camp, telling talkSPORT he would have “been waiting for him at the top of the stairs” if a skipper made similar comments...
SPORTS
The Independent

England face one last chance to save the Ashes and themselves

The good news is for the first time in a decade, England head to the colosseum of the Melbourne Cricket Ground with the Ashes still live. The bad news is that is merely a quirk of the Covid-19 enforced schedule. The worse news is that Australia are 2-0 up, and this looks far from a dangerous lead. It is a scoreline England have never turned around in an Ashes series, and as such has them scrabbling around the bottom of the bag for some kind of solution. Changes are mooted in all departments. Zak Crawley is due to come in...
CHRIS WOAKES
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Family Christmas for injured footballer is 'perfect gift'

A footballer who suffered major brain injuries after being punched will be allowed out of hospital for Christmas, his family have said. Danny Hodgson, 26 and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was left in a coma by an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, Australia. His family said having...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy