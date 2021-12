NORTH FORK — Each year, Grace Community Church makes Christmas food baskets available for the residents of North Fork. This year they will follow the same practices as last year since Covid-19 is still driving their precautions. There will be no advance signups, and the pickup of the food will be a drive-through on the church campus. Volunteers will place the food in your car while you wait in the car.

NORTH FORK, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO