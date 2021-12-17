ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas jalapeno chili scorching to low innards

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HBpt_0dPhduuz00

A scorching chili stew increasingly has become a form of gustatory expression, a spicy statement that varies greatly depending upon the region and history of its people.

Aficionados are still arguing whether true chili requires venison or longhorn, and should it be spiced with jalapeno or some other pepper variation?

While traversing the Texas Panhandle, I came across a desolate desert inn that touted Texas Bob’s homemade chili on a giant billboard near the highway.

“What the heck?” I reasoned. “It can’t be that bad, or can it?”

After I’d parked in the gravel lot near the entrance, I spied a couple coming out of the roadside establishment. I politely asked about the chili. “How was it?” I inquired.

No reply.

The blondish female had a glazed look over her eyes and the man didn’t seem to notice me. They kept to the pace until they boarded their 4-wheel drive and spun out of the parking lot, tires crying on the highway for what seemed half a mile.

I swallowed hard.

What would Eastwood do in this situation? Would he flip back his poncho, spit tobacco juice on the rocks, and amble leisurely into the canteen? Or would he mount up and head for the Pecos?

As I was saying earlier, chili is a gastronomic attraction in all corners of the continent, but it is particularly potent in places near its Southwestern origin, where such robust peppers have been suggested to have similar attributes to flagellating yourself with rattlesnakes while being burned at the stake.

Chili—the very word stirs up mental images of purple mountains, a chuck wagon and, in the foreground, cowhands squatting around the campfire: An iron kettle bubbles, and a busy cook wipes his hands on a grubby white apron, stub of a cigar in his bearded mug and black hat and spurs firmly etched in place.

I pushed through the swinging doors to get a taste of Texas Bob’s finest and flopped down in a booth big enough for a steer. A grubby-looking fellow with an earring the size of a hubcap leaned over my table and glared at me like he was sizing me up for a shootout.

“What’ll it beee?” he rasped.

“Chili,” I said, staring him down.

He kind of snickered as he filed back to the kitchen. When he returned, he had a bowl in his hand the size of a wash basin. “Crackers?” he boomed.

“Please,” I stammered, “and lots of them.”

In a moment, a mound of crackers appeared in front of me. I grabbed a handful and crumbled them up in my bowl the way I was taught to do it by my uncles in the early 1950s.

I dug in until the spoon hit bottom. I cranked up a bite of the chili and cracker mixture. Then I had another and another.

The grisly waiter came back with a frosted mug filled with Texas tea and a bucket full of crushed ice.

I began to eat faster, on account of the burning in my eyes and ears. I had visions of a volcano erupting, and I honestly believe that the man-consuming mixture would have melted the bottom out of anything but the heaviest cast-iron pot.

Some historians may have been right to suggest that chili originated as an extreme method of torture for non-believers, for extracting confessions, or as paint remover.

These exaggerations may not be true.

But as I left the canteen, I peered over the counter toward the kitchen and saw a cook handling chili peppers with leather gloves.

I figured they were just too hot to handle.

Anyway, I had the salsa sniffles for at least 50 miles down the highway. When I found the nearest truck stop, I headed straight to the counter.

“What’ll you have,” offered the waitress.

“A pitcher of milk,” I said.

Before I could explain, she returned with a bottle of the bovine liquid and flung it down on the bar.

“I guess you must have stopped at Texas Bob’s?” she ventured.

“Sure did,” I nodded.

“Well, the stalls are in the back. I guess you’ll be laid up here for a while…”

