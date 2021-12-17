Beckley Dream Center to host last food distribution event of the year

While all of this year’s food distribution events have been held via drive-thru, this one will be held inside the center due to a special guest. In addition to handing out food, Santa Claus will be inside passing out gifts to children who are pre-registered.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and registration is required inside. According to the center, the baby pantry will not be available on Saturday.

The Beckley Dream Center is located at 224 Pinewood Drive. For more information about 3rd Saturday, call 304-252-3402 or visit the center’s website here.