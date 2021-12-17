ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley Dream Center to host last food distribution event of the year

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAMDJ_0dPhbv0y00

While all of this year’s food distribution events have been held via drive-thru, this one will be held inside the center due to a special guest. In addition to handing out food, Santa Claus will be inside passing out gifts to children who are pre-registered.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and registration is required inside. According to the center, the baby pantry will not be available on Saturday.

The Beckley Dream Center is located at 224 Pinewood Drive. For more information about 3rd Saturday, call 304-252-3402 or visit the center’s website here.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

More Than 6.6 Million Meals Donated Through Food Lion Feeds Holidays Without Hunger Campaign

SALISBURY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – More than 6.6 million meals are helping feed food-insecure neighbors thanks to the generosity of Food Lion customers who supported Food Lion Feeds’ “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign. Customers purchased and donated a specially marked, prepacked “Holidays Without Hunger” food box for $5 or made a cash donation at the register during the campaign, which ran Nov. 10 through Dec. 14. The box of food was then donated directly to the 33 local Feeding America® member food banks or their partner feeding agency in the store’s community. All cash donations benefitted Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country.
SALISBURY, NC
Lootpress

United Way sees increase in 211 calls as winter cold sets in

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – According to Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia, winter is the busiest time for the organization’s 211 hotline. This hotline offers free, confidential assistance to those in need. Rather than provide direct assistance, a 211 operator, which is...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

RCEA Hosts Christmas Party at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) Christmas was in the air when members and their families attended Raleigh County Education Association’s party at the Tamarack in Beckley, WV earlier this month. Additionally, the local combined the party with a Toys for Tots drive and had over 50 donated toys brought in by...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Society
City
Beckley, WV
Lootpress

Christmas at the Fair prepares for last night

FAIRLEA, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – There is still time to see the State Fair of West Virginia fairground’s holiday light display! The second annual Christmas at the fair will be open for the last time this season on Thursday, December 23, 2021. The event, which welcomed more than 11,000...
POLITICS
Lootpress

Charleston dedicates western wing of community center to late city patrolman

CHARLESTON, W.V. – Today, December 23, the family of Patrolman Robert Edward Easley, Sr. joined representatives from the City of Charleston, Charleston City Council, the Charleston Police Department, Step-by-Step Afterschool Program, Partnership of African American Churches and Human Resource Development Foundation to dedicate the western wing of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center located at 314 Donnally Street.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#Santa Claus#Charity#The Beckley Dream Center
Lootpress

Fayette County 2021 Giving Tree is a huge success

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 2021 Giving Tree was a huge success!. Sheriff Mike Fridley says, “The offices of the Sheriff’s Department have been filled with gifts! I wish to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Giving Tree, from the staff who prepared the stars and decorated the tree to the individuals who picked a star and purchased presents for the Conservators and the Punishers LEMC WV Wildwood Chapter for their gifts.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy