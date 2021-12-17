Pet calendar vote ends today

Today is the last day to vote for which pets could be featured in an upcoming calendar.

Doc Holiday the dog received 1,203 total votes through Thursday, while Gabriel and Diamond the dogs, and Cornflake the cat each got 400 votes in a poll that will determine which pets will be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.

Readers submitted photos of their pets several weeks ago to be considered in the poll and voters narrowed the selection to 47 finalists for the final week-long vote.

The final vote opened Dec. 13 and will close Dec. 17. The top 12 vote-getters after polls close will be announced in the Saturday print edition and online.

Anyone can go to the McAlester News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. during business hours and pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want to be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.

Voters can pay for as many votes as they want — and all proceeds will be donated to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.