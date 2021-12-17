ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Pet calendar vote ends today

By Adrian O'Hanlon III
McAlester News-Capital
McAlester News-Capital
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yZtw_0dPhb3sL00

Today is the last day to vote for which pets could be featured in an upcoming calendar.

Doc Holiday the dog received 1,203 total votes through Thursday, while Gabriel and Diamond the dogs, and Cornflake the cat each got 400 votes in a poll that will determine which pets will be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.

Readers submitted photos of their pets several weeks ago to be considered in the poll and voters narrowed the selection to 47 finalists for the final week-long vote.

The final vote opened Dec. 13 and will close Dec. 17. The top 12 vote-getters after polls close will be announced in the Saturday print edition and online.

Anyone can go to the McAlester News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. during business hours and pay a 25-cent fee per vote for the pet they want to be featured in an upcoming pet calendar.

Voters can pay for as many votes as they want — and all proceeds will be donated to the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Mcalester, OK
Lifestyle
City
Mcalester, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
McAlester News-Capital

McAlester News-Capital

Mcalester, OK
1K+
Followers
85
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for McAlester News-Capital

Comments / 0

Community Policy