Apple is gradually transitioning from Intel to its custom chips with the upcoming iMac. The company will ultimately shift to its own silicon completely sometime in the future and we are hearing details on the production of Apple's 3nm chips. According to a new report, TSMC will begin the commercial production of 3nm process chips in the last quarter of 2022. Apple is expected to launch its first devices with 3nm chips in 2023 including Macs with M3 chips as well as A17 chips for the iPhone. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

COMPUTERS ・ 22 HOURS AGO